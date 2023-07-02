StockNews.com Lowers Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRMK. TheStreet lowered Trustmark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Trustmark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.17.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $38.47.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.91%. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trustmark

In related news, Director Richard H. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,074.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.