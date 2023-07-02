Stone Point Wealth LLC Acquires 650 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 934.8% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 161,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.65. 1,927,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,683. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

