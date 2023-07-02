Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,624 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,734,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,241 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,401,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.