Stone Point Wealth LLC Purchases 16,091 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,091 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.85. The company had a trading volume of 365,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,237. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.36.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

