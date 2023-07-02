Stone Point Wealth LLC Purchases 566 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.89. 685,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

