Stone Point Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.44.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.5 %

MDT traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.10. 5,484,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,215,127. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

