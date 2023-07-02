Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 384 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,879 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.18. 6,357,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,850,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.06 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

