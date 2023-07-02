Stone Point Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Stone Point Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI stock traded up $3.16 on Friday, hitting $245.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,026. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.81.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.