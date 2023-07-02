STP Price Tops $0.0393 on Top Exchanges (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 2nd. STP has a total market cap of $76.31 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0393 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017780 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020351 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014475 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,474.87 or 0.99976487 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000074 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03963353 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $2,145,080.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

