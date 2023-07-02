Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 124.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,824 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

XBI opened at $83.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.14 and a 200 day moving average of $83.15. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $72.44 and a 52-week high of $95.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

