Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 282.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,506 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,864,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,297,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,597,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.56 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average is $83.89.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

