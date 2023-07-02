Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $356,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2,283.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD opened at $298.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.13. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.10.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.79.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

