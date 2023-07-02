Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $439,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 119.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,915 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPAB. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,502,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,383,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 735,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 266,908 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,294,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,540,000 after purchasing an additional 202,267 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $25.37 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $27.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.