Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $793,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 975.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,445 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 37,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2,064.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 700,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 667,774 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4,680.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 580.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a twelve month low of $73.05 and a twelve month high of $105.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

