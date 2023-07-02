Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 148.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,021 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,559,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,595,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $297,908,000 after buying an additional 2,344,064 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,195,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,755 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6,238.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,591,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $76,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of -80.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

