Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 279.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $167.45 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

