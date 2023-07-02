Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $468.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $445.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $434.32 and a 200 day moving average of $377.22. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $469.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,086,543 shares of company stock valued at $445,911,136 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

