Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 80.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,131 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $107.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.