Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 111,934 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC cut its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,934 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.58. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.13%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

