Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Up 56.6% in June

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HNDL stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.33. 175,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,842. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 557,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after buying an additional 119,603 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,708,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 383,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 172,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 20,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

