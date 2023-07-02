Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Up 56.6% in June

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of HNDL stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.33. 175,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,842. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
