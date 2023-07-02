Substratum Trading Up 18.9% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $172,479.95 and approximately $11.43 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Substratum has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017744 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020527 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014538 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,623.80 or 1.00156052 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036546 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

