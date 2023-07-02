Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SUI stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.46. 1,232,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $172.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 215.03%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 669 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

