Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,730,000 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the May 31st total of 106,410,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 273,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.32. 3,512,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,887,681. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

