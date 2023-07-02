Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF) Short Interest Down 46.5% in June

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the May 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SUSRF opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95. Surgical Science Sweden AB has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $16.35.

Get Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DNB Markets began coverage on Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Company Profile

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) develops and markets virtual reality (VR) simulators for evidence-based medical training. It offers LapSim training system comprising LapSim ST develops to train surgical technologists and surgical assistants; LAP Mentor simulator provides laparoscopic training; and LapSim essence, a portable and ready-to-use VR laparoscopic simulator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.