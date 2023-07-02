Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNCR. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $4.60 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SNCR opened at $0.93 on Thursday. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $7,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 604,621 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,160,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,476 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 977,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 856,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 395,026 shares during the period. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchronoss Technologies

(Free Report)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.