Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Update

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 150,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company's stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TISI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Team during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Team in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Team in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Team by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 72,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TISI stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. Team has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $36.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($5.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $202.28 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 186.85% and a net margin of 8.81%.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

