Terra (LUNA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $24.82 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $194.55 million and approximately $24.82 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002082 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008854 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000248 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002686 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000902 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002505 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000951 BTC.
Terra Profile
LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 306,815,674 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.