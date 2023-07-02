Terra (LUNA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $24.82 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $194.55 million and approximately $24.82 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002505 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 306,815,674 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

