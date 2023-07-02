TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.59 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $120.31 million and $3.59 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00042522 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00030951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,125,491 coins and its circulating supply is 9,793,643,401 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

