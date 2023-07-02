Tezos Price Reaches $0.82 (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Tezos has a total market cap of $772.18 million and $13.41 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002686 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002082 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002505 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 964,759,947 coins and its circulating supply is 943,592,504 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

