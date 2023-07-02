Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 164.7% from the May 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 413.0 days.

Thales Price Performance

OTCMKTS:THLEF opened at $149.83 on Friday. Thales has a one year low of $107.55 and a one year high of $157.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thales in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thales

About Thales

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Thales S.A. ( OTCMKTS:THLEF Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

Featured Stories

