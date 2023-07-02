Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tharisa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TIHRF opened at $1.00 on Friday. Tharisa has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Tharisa from GBX 270 ($3.43) to GBX 290 ($3.69) in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

