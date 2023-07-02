The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 4th

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$66.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$63.19 and a 1 year high of C$81.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.80.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.79 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.2075893 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Bank of Nova Scotia

BNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.89.

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.