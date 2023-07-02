The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 4th

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$66.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.80. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$63.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$81.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.79 by C($0.09). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of C$7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.98 billion. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.2075893 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNS. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Fundamental Research set a C$77.55 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$71.89.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

