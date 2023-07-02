The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 2.3% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after buying an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after buying an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.8 %

SCHW stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

