The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Free Report

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.