The Graph Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $114.87 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 2nd. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $114.87 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Graph has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,691,646,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,062,979,780 tokens. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

