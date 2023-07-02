The Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $986.17

Shares of The Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS – Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 986.17 ($12.54) and traded as low as GBX 974 ($12.38). The Monks Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 991 ($12.60), with a volume of 171,708 shares trading hands.

The Monks Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 986.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 981.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.65 and a beta of 0.75.

The Monks Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Monks Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.35. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The Monks Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.96%.

The Monks Investment Trust Company Profile

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

