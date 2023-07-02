The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Up 108.8% in June

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 108.8% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 25,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,613. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1229 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
