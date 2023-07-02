The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Up 108.8% in June

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 108.8% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Price Performance

The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 25,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,613. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1229 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 45.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 258,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 285,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 55,669 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 128.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,527,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 149,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

