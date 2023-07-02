The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.62 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.61. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $89.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.2% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 25,726 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $778,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 73,678 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

