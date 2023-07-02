Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Thomasville Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of THVB opened at $62.00 on Friday. Thomasville Bancshares has a twelve month low of $59.50 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.37.
Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Thomasville Bancshares
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Thomasville Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomasville Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.