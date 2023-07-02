Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Thomasville Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of THVB opened at $62.00 on Friday. Thomasville Bancshares has a twelve month low of $59.50 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.37.

Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services.

