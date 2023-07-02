Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Update

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,700 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the May 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 2.02% of Tivic Health Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tivic Health Systems Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Tivic Health Systems stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.11. 2,864,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,169,884. Tivic Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems ( NASDAQ:TIVC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Tivic Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 174.99% and a negative net margin of 557.41%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Tivic Health Systems will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health technology company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-invasive bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal congestion pains. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

