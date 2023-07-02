TPT Global Tech (TPTW) and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

TPT Global Tech (OTCMKTS:TPTW – Free Report) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication Equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare TPT Global Tech to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TPT Global Tech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPT Global Tech N/A N/A N/A TPT Global Tech Competitors -18.20% -42.06% -6.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TPT Global Tech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPT Global Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A TPT Global Tech Competitors 62 500 946 6 2.59

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Communication Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 149.75%. Given TPT Global Tech’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TPT Global Tech has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

19.4% of shares of all “Communication Equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of TPT Global Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of shares of all “Communication Equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TPT Global Tech and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TPT Global Tech N/A N/A 0.00 TPT Global Tech Competitors $160.33 million -$8.30 million 145.24

TPT Global Tech’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than TPT Global Tech. TPT Global Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

TPT Global Tech Company Profile

TPT Global Tech, Inc. operates as a media content hub for domestic and international syndication technology/telecommunications companies worldwide. It also provides technology solutions for businesses. The company offers software as a service (SaaS), technology platform as a service (PAAS), cloud-based unified communication as a service (UCaaS), and carrier-grade performance and support services for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network. Its cloud-based UCaaS services allow businesses to access voice, data, media, and collaboration in technology markets. In addition, the company distributes pre-paid cellphone services, mobile phones, cellphone accessories, and global roaming cellphones for nationwide mobile virtual network operators and independent sales organization. Additionally, it offers mobile TV, phone, Internet, fiber optic, wireless, hosted PBX, Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, engineering, cabling, wiring, and cloud services; hosted firewall and managed MPLS service technologies; and enterprise-class integrated solutions for manufacturers, retailers, and distributors. Further, the company provides cloud unified businesses services that delivers global TV broadcast and social media platform utilizing a mobile app technology on its proprietary content delivery network; and creates original live action and animated content productions for television, theatrical, home entertainment, and new media markets, as well as operates as an Internet service provider. Additionally, it develops point-of-care diagnostics or testing products, including SANIQuik, a sanitizing unit and QuikLAB mobile laboratories. The company was formerly known as Ally Pharma US, Inc. and changed its name to TPT Global Tech, Inc. in December 2014. TPT Global Tech, Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

