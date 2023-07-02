Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 2.5% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Trane Technologies worth $97,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $191.26 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $125.26 and a 52-week high of $196.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.19 and a 200-day moving average of $178.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

