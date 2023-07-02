TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBK opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.56. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $58.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $106.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Koehnen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Michael W. Koehnen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,142. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $68,134.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 631.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.