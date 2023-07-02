TRON Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.45 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last week, TRON has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.45 billion and approximately $141.33 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0760 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008827 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002115 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002404 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000883 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,909,194,066 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

