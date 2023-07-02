Two Point Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 8.9% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $15,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,001,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 150.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,203,000 after purchasing an additional 421,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE:DHI traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.69. 4,423,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,739. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.10 and a 200 day moving average of $101.02. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $124.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.74%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.