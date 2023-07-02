Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Holdings Increased by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,220,000 after buying an additional 138,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,355,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,602,000 after buying an additional 603,829 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,653,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,914,000 after buying an additional 454,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after buying an additional 912,421 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN opened at $51.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In related news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

