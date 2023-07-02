UGI (NYSE:UGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UGI. Barclays lowered their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

NYSE UGI opened at $26.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. UGI has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,677.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in UGI by 35.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in UGI by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

