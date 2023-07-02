Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Update

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 160.2% from the May 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ultralife Stock Performance

Ultralife stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.79. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $5.77.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 20,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $87,669.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,074,432 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,046,969 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,497.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 20,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $87,669.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,074,432 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,290.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 57,110 shares of company stock worth $242,918 in the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

See Also

