Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the May 31st total of 175,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Uni-Select Stock Performance

Shares of UNIEF stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $35.27.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada; and distribution of automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts in the United Kingdom.

